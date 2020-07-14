'How can I be the bad guy for calling out racism?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'How can I be the bad guy for calling out racism?'

A former rugby league player has spoken out about his experience of facing racism.

Vinny Finigan, 30, retired from the sport last year following stints at a number of Yorkshire clubs.

As part of the effort to tackle racism, he says that people have to have "difficult conversations" with loved ones.

"All I'm saying to you is if you see racism, or hear racism, do summat about it," he adds.

  • 14 Jul 2020
Go to next video: 'He said he didn't want the 'likes of me' in there'