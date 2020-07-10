Helping homeless people during lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Helping homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic

Homeless people in Leeds have still been getting help with their health during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his role as a senior health practitioner at Bevan Healthcare, Dominic Maddocks patrols streets in the city offering support to people who are rough sleeping.

At the start of lockdown, 200 homeless people were given emergency accommodation in the city, but some relied on groups for help instead.

One homeless person said: "We've got a lot bigger issues than corona… that's not worried me."

  • 10 Jul 2020
Go to next video: 'Hidden homeless' struggle to social distance