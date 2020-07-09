Video

An Ackworth pub, which closed after a customer tested positive for coronavirus, hopes to open again in time for the weekend.

Boot and Shoe closed after being contacted by a customer who was at the pub on Saturday afternoon and later tested positive for Covid-19.

The landlady's son, Jamie Merrill, said a deep clean was being carried out and all staff had been tested.

He said: "We will hopefully open the business as normal tomorrow, depending on the test results."

Another pub in the village, The Angel, has also closed after being contacted by a customer who tested positive.