Community rallies to save Yorkshire pub

Yorkshire pub reopens after crowdfunding campaign

A Yorkshire pub reopened this weekend after the community rallied together to save it.

The Mustard Pot in Chapel Allerton, Leeds raised more than £15,000 through a crowdfunding appeal after financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were able to reopen with a number of new safety procedures in place.

Nicola Storey, the landlady, said: "It was raining, it was gales blowing and people just sat outside in the British weather and just had a pint. It's bloody brilliant."

  • 06 Jul 2020
