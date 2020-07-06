Community rallies to save Yorkshire pub

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yorkshire pub reopens after crowdfunding campaign
A Yorkshire pub reopened this weekend after the community rallied together to save it.
The Mustard Pot in Chapel Allerton, Leeds raised more than £15,000 through a crowdfunding appeal after financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They were able to reopen with a number of new safety procedures in place.
Nicola Storey, the landlady, said: "It was raining, it was gales blowing and people just sat outside in the British weather and just had a pint. It's bloody brilliant."
-
06 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-53312710/yorkshire-pub-reopens-after-crowdfunding-campaignRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window