'I moved to Leeds and boom, this is where I saw racism'
Retired midwife's experiences of racism in Yorkshire

A retired midwife has spoken out about the racism she faced since moving to Yorkshire five decades ago.

Gloria Hanley, 72, worked for more than 27 years as a community midwife after moving from Hampshire, where she says she faced little discrimination.

"I moved up to Leeds, north and boom, this is where I saw racism," she says.

She added: "Wherever racism is, people should be bold enough to speak out against it."

  • 26 Jun 2020
