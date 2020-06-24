Media player
Coronavirus: 'All the nurses, thank them all'
A coronavirus patient who spent 63 days in intensive care has thanked the staff who cared for him.
Masood Khan spent weeks on a ventilator in Wakefield's Pinderfields Hospital, cared for by ICU nurse Jackie Wright among others, but is beginning to recover.
24 Jun 2020
