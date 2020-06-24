Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Girl, 6, rings bell to celebrate end of cancer treatment
This is the moment a six-year-old celebrated the end of her cancer treatment.
Elouise Goodall, from Mirfield in West Yorkshire, rang a bell in front of her whole neighbourhood after more than two years of treatment for leukaemia.
This would normally take place in a hospital but those celebrations have been paused to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Her family asked if someone could lend them a bell and they were inundated with offers.
24 Jun 2020
