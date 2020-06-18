‘I am no different to any of you’

Video

A Bradford man has explained how he "bottled up" the effects of racism.

Usmaan Arshad says his first experience of discrimination came as a small child in a park playground but it had continued throughout his life.

Mr Arshad, who works for the BBC in Yorkshire, said he wanted to speak out: "It's only when we talk about these experiences that people can see what we see. To see what happens on their doorstep. Don't be silent."