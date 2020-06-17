Video

Bev Stewart, 59, from Keighley in West Yorkshire started TikTok after her grandchildren told her to film a dance video.

Overnight 'NannaBea', as she is known on the social media app, amassed more than 10,000 followers and has continued to build her community thanks to her funny and uplifting videos.

"We're not going through a nice time at the moment, none of us are, so to think you're making even one person smile is good," she said.

With her channel currently having almost 40,000 followers, Ms Stewart said that even when the Coronavirus lockdown ends she would continue to make the videos.