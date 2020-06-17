Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I ran 10km after being told I'd struggle to walk again'
A runner has finished her first 10km less than three years after being told she would struggle to walk again.
Rachel Ross, from Leeds, severely injured her ankle in a climbing accident.
However she recently tried to run again during lockdown.
She said: "It's not like I've made a miraculous recovery, I had pain every day and I never thought I could run."
-
17 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-53083895/i-ran-10km-after-being-told-i-d-struggle-to-walk-againRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window