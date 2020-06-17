‘I ran a 10km after being told I’d never run again’
A runner has finished her first 10km less than three years after being told she would struggle to walk again.

Rachel Ross, from Leeds, severely injured her ankle in a climbing accident.

However she recently tried to run again during lockdown.

She said: "It's not like I've made a miraculous recovery, I had pain every day and I never thought I could run."

