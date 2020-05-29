Media player
Coronavirus: Wakefield care home let families visit in drive-thru to see loved ones
A West Yorkshire care home hosted a drive-thru to allow friends and families of residents to visit for the first time since lockdown began.
The visitors were able to see their loved ones from their cars, while observing social distancing.
One visitor said that it's been 11 weeks since she last saw her relative and said "I can't exactly explain how I feel... I've shed a lot of tears."
29 May 2020
