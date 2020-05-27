Media player
Yorkshire pub landlord surprises key workers with gifts
A pub landlord in Leeds has been surprising key workers by handing them presents and filming their reaction.
Scott Westlake, who runs the Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood, has handed the gifts to doctors, teachers, and postmen.
Many of the presents have been paid for by donations from the pub's customers.
He said: "We got so many comments, people sharing it, I don't think anyone really expected it to come from a pub."
27 May 2020
