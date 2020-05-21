Media player
Coronavirus: The challenges of being blind and social distancing
A teenager has explained the difficulties of social distancing when people are blind.
Louis Moorhouse, from Idle, near Bradford, posted on social media that guide dogs were not trained to avoid people by 2m.
The 18-year-old said those who are blind like himself or partially-sighted may not move as they may be unaware someone is there.
When someone does move, "we do genuinely appreciate it", he said.
21 May 2020
