Bus and train providers in Yorkshire are taking new measures to help protect passengers on their services.

Harrogate Bus Company is using an anti-viral fog to disinfect its fleet.

Trains and stations are also being disinfected and social distancing is being applied onboard to reduce the risk of catching Covid-19.

Alex Hornby, from Harrogate Bus Company, said: "We're seeing 80% less people using our services so at the moment, people can space out."