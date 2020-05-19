Making a difference in Minha's memory

Media player
Making a difference in memory of Minha Ahmed
Family and friends of a Bradford teenager are taking on a huge challenge to fundraise in her memory.
Minha Ahmed, 18, died in April following a long battle with cancer.
Despite their grief, family members and their friends are now part of a challenge to run a total of 734km in a month.
Minha's illness lasted 734 days.
Faiq Aziz, Minha's cousin, is leading efforts to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, with the campaign through Ramadan.
19 May 2020
