Coronavirus: Girl, 4, raises money by making tambourines for weekly clap
A four-year-old girl has raised thousands for the NHS by making tambourines for people to use when they clap for carers.
Sia Kohli, from Leeds, has handed out more than 200 rainbow-themed instruments to people in her community.
Her father Raj Kohli said: "It's often easy in a situation like this to look and see the negative.
"But one thing that we've been continually inspired by from Sia is her ability just to overcome challenges and just take the positive from the situation."
14 May 2020
