A care home in Huddersfield has had no coronavirus cases after taking huge steps to protect the residents.

Staff at Meadow Court care home moved in to on-site caravans to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.

Stephen Humble, director of the residential home, said: "Our staff are absolute angels, making massive sacrifices, being away from their families for three weeks."

Staff have recently decided they will continue to stay on site.