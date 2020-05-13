Media player
Carers live in on-site caravans to protect residents
A care home in Huddersfield has had no coronavirus cases after taking huge steps to protect the residents.
Staff at Meadow Court care home moved in to on-site caravans to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.
Stephen Humble, director of the residential home, said: "Our staff are absolute angels, making massive sacrifices, being away from their families for three weeks."
Staff have recently decided they will continue to stay on site.
13 May 2020
