Increase in dolphin sightings off Yorkshire coast
Sightings of dolphins near the Yorkshire coast are increasing, according to a representative from a national environmental charity.

Footage showing bottlenose dolphins near Scarborough is regularly shared online.

Stuart Baines, from Sea Watch Foundation, said: "They have been increasingly common off the Yorkshire coast with a tenfold increase in sightings last year, which seems to be continuing this year."

More than 800 sightings of whales, dolphins and seals were recorded in British waters last year.

  • 11 May 2020
