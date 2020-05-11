Increase in dolphin sightings off Yorkshire coast

Media player
Increase in dolphin sightings near Scarborough coast
Sightings of dolphins near the Yorkshire coast are increasing, according to a representative from a national environmental charity.
Footage showing bottlenose dolphins near Scarborough is regularly shared online.
Stuart Baines, from Sea Watch Foundation, said: "They have been increasingly common off the Yorkshire coast with a tenfold increase in sightings last year, which seems to be continuing this year."
More than 800 sightings of whales, dolphins and seals were recorded in British waters last year.
11 May 2020
