Video

Two Muslim doctors have recorded video diaries showing what it's like treating coronavirus patients during Ramadan.

Dr Rabeia Javid and Dr Abid Aziz, who both work at Bradford Royal Infirmary, shared the challenges of treating patients while fasting.

Dr Aziz said: "My experience of this disease is it has proven to be a nightmare. I hope this nightmare is over very soon.

"This year we must remember all of those who have been affected by the coronavirus."