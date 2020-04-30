Emmerdale stars wish coronavirus survivor well

Media player
Soap stars send wishes to fan recovering from virus
A woman who said she could not wait to catch up on Emmerdale after weeks on a ventilator battling coronavirus has been sent well wishes from the cast.
Barbara Frain was placed into an induced coma and needed a tracheostomy while being treated in intensive care at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.
Video messages have been sent to the 62-year-old after she said she was looking forward to catching up on the soap now she is out of hospital.
30 Apr 2020
