Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Heart attack survivor urges patients to still visit doctor
A heart attack survivor has encouraged patients to still go to a doctor if they need to during the coronavirus outbreak.
Chris Hope, from Kippax in West Yorkshire, who had two stents fitted in hospital, said: "I just can't praise them enough, from the girl who took the 999 call to the paramedics."
Half the usual number of people are going to A&E and treatment for heart attacks and strokes is down.
Seeking medical help is one of the four reasons people can safely leave home, government guidance says.
-
29 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-52462494/heart-attack-survivor-urges-patients-to-still-visit-doctorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window