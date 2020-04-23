Video

A schoolboy from Bradford has created his own mosque at home to help celebrate Ramadan.

Eight-year-old Yahya and his family built the structure from cardboard, fairy lights and sweet wrappers.

The closure of mosques due to the coronavirus pandemic meant that Yahya was inspired to create somewhere peaceful at home.

Mum Auzma said they would be away from family at a time when normally they would all be together.

She added: "However, it's important to make the best of the situation that we are in and focus on what the spirit of the month is and the spirit of the month is showing gratitude."