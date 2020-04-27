Video

An ex-rugby league player who was left paralysed has walked 26 laps of his house for charity.

Jimmy Gittins, who broke his neck while playing rugby in 2002, has raised more than £6,000.

He said he was inspired by Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £28m for NHS charities.

He said: "It's to show people that even when we think we are flat and we're down and the situation's not very good, we can still make a positive out of it."