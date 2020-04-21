Video

A couple whose wedding was postponed due to coronavirus got a special surprise when they decided to hold a version of their big day at home.

Phil Richmond and Allie Lawton, from Wetherby, decided to recreate their wedding day at their house and invite friends and family via video calling.

After the "ceremony" they received a text from Allie's mum to say she had left a bottle of bubbly at the end of the couple's drive, but once outside they realised their neighbours had decided to spring a surprise.