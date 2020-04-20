Video

The family of a Leeds nurse who died after contracting coronavirus say she "risked her life for everyone else".

Josiane Ekoli, 55, worked on an NHS coronavirus ward at Harrogate District Hospital.

Ms Ekoli's youngest child Aalijah said her mother was given inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE).

"If they gave my mum the proper equipment in the first place it could have been prevented."

The Department for Health and Social Care said since the start of the outbreak it had delivered more than 923 million pieces of PPE to the front line.