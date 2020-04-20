Media player
Coronavirus: Leeds photographer takes key workers' portraits
A photographer from Leeds is taking "social distancing" portraits of key workers.
George Coppock and his daughter Bella take the pictures of medical staff, postal workers, police officers, farmers and shop workers outside their homes at a distance of 6ft (2m).
Ms Coppock said the pictures highlighted "regular people in your community who are helping to save lives".
