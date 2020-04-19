Video

Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a blaze on the moors in West Yorkshire.

Crews from the county as well as colleagues in Greater Manchester and Lancashire have been fighting the fire at Widdop Reservoir near Hebden Bridge through Sunday afternoon and evening.

At its height, West Yorkshire fire service said a total of eight pumps plus other crews including specialist wildfire units were at the scene.

They used beaters, water backpacks and blowers to try to extinguish the flames, believed to be burning along a 200m front.