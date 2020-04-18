Artist brightens-up town with NHS tribute murals

Video

A Yorkshire artist is brightening up her town during the coronavirus outbreak through a series of murals paying tribute to the NHS.

Rachel List, 29, has painted a numbers of Banksy-inspired murals around Pontefract with messages such as "stay safe" and "we're all in this together".

To keep social distance during lockdown the self-employed artists says she creates the artworks early in the morning as part of her daily exercise.

"I think people just want to show their appreciation for the NHS," she added.

"Hopefully I have, in some small way, allowed that message to travel."