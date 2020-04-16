Police virus fears over 'abhorrent' behaviour

Video

Police officers have been left "scared" of catching coronavirus due to people's "abhorrent" behaviour, a PC has said.

PC Michael Caulfield was coughed at by a man he was arresting in Halifax who claimed he had Covid-19.

The offender, Anthony McCrory, has since been jailed for assaulting an emergency worker.

West Yorkshire Police Federation said officers have a "difficult job in difficult times" and have had "enough of this type of behaviour".