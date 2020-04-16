Video

A five-year-old girl has been dancing through the window to cheer up her father who is a paramedic.

Sasha, from Steeton in West Yorkshire, started dancing after her dad decided to move out as he's working on the front line during the coronavirus outbreak.

Her whole street has started watching her dance from a safe distance.

She said: "I like dancing because it makes people happy and I like just to smile and dance all day and night."