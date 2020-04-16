Media player
Coronavirus: 100m-long NHS tribute in Mytholmroyd field
An artist has painted a 100m-long tribute to the NHS in a field in West Yorkshire.
Jamie Wardley created a piece of land art ahead of the latest "Clap for Carers" tribute to NHS staff and other key workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Drone footage shows the large artwork in Mytholmroyd, which features the NHS logo filled with hearts and the words: "Thank you."
16 Apr 2020
