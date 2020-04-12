Media player
Rare white hare filmed in Yorkshire
Wildlife artist Robert E Fuller captured pictures of the rare white hare in Yorkshire before the coronavirus lockdown rules came into force.
The white hare is a rare sight and in legend the animal was considered in legend to be "magical".
12 Apr 2020
