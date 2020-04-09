Retro car unearthed in Yorkshireman's back garden

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man finds old car buried in garden during lockdown
A man who was gardening while at home during the coronavirus outbreak has unearthed what is believed to be a Ford Popular car from the 1950s.
John Brayshaw, who lives in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, said: "It's not something you find every day - it is literally in the middle of my garden."
He said the grey car was mostly intact, with its engine and registration plate.
The Ford Popular, often called the Ford Pop, was built by Ford UK in England between 1953 and 1962.
-
09 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-52233497/man-finds-old-car-buried-in-garden-during-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window