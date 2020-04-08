Video

A Yorkshire hospital has quadrupled the number of intensive care beds to care for the seriously ill during the coronavirus outbreak.

Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield would be running at nearly full capacity in normal circumstances, but the changes mean they have capacity for more patients.

Dr Helen Buglass, head of intensive care, said: "We are coping at the moment but if people are silly and go to parks or socialise, we don't know if we can cope with that.

"So just please stay at home."