Coronavirus: Bradford Bulls Women captain working as nurse
A rugby league player is working on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus as a nurse in an accident and emergency department.
Bradford Bulls women's team captain Amy Hardcastle is working 13-hour shifts at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.
She described her NHS colleagues as an "absolute inspiration" and compared working in the hospital as similar to the teamwork needed in a rugby league side.
07 Apr 2020
