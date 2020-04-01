Video

A family of 13, spanning four generations, has described the difficulty of self-isolating while all living under one roof.

Health officials have warned that those in multi-generational households are at more risk of infecting their elders.

Hayaat Karim lives in Bradford along with his grandparents, parents, six siblings - two of who are married - and his three-year-old nephew.

Some are now living in another part of the house to avoid getting sick.