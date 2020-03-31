Video

A 55-year-old man has been seriously injured in an explosion at a house in West Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the property on Crescent Walk, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, at 11:37 BST.

The injured man was in the house at the time of the explosion, police said. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Another man suffered a head injury after being struck by debris and is being treated in hospital.