Young football fan’s training method goes viral

Video

Footage of a young football fan has gone viral after his mother recorded a video of his creative new training method while he's staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nathan Fanagan, 11, was praised by various professional footballers including Peter Schmeichel and David de Gea on Twitter.

He was also invited by Leeds United, who he supports, to come and train with them when football resumes in the future.

Nathan's mother, Sarah-Jayne Tobin, said: "He loves to train and he's really missing his training sessions. Our garden is not exactly huge but he's managed to make the space work to suit himself."