Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow has released a message telling people to self-isolate if they are required to.

The ruby league legend was diagnosed with motor nuerone disease in December 2019 and he says he is "vulnerable".

He said: "It's a terrible thing but we've all got to work for each other. A bit like when you're on the pitch, your team mates are asked to dig in and do what's right."

In his playing career, Rob Burrow won eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups in 17 years with the Super League side.