Vinnie Jones on change in organ donation law

Former footballer Vinnie Jones says his late wife's heart transplant "saved my life, not just hers" as he welcomed a change in organ donation law in England.

Tanya Jones, who died last year, had the transplant about three decades ago after her heart collapsed while giving birth.

Her donor was believed to be a 10-year-old boy who died in a car accident in Germany.

From May 20, the law will change and means all adults in England would be considered to have agreed to be an organ donor when they died unless they had recorded a decision not to donate or were in an excluded group.

The former Wimbledon, Leeds, Chelsea and Sheffield United midfielder said his wife was 21 when she received the "fantastic gift" which changed their lives.