'We're going to be lonely all summer'
Coronavirus: self-isolating could lead to loneliness

Older people say they're worried about plans that would see them have to self-isolate for 12 weeks, saying they'll be lonely "all summer".

As part of plans to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the government announced it would look to tell people over 70 to stay at home.

Some members of a group which meets weekly at a community cafe in Horsforth, West Yorkshire have expressed concerns about months of isolation.

  • 17 Mar 2020
