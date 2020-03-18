Young and homeless in Yorkshire
What it's like being young and homeless in Yorkshire?

A young woman from Yorkshire says she has been struggling to find a job and a house for months.

Julia, 24, lives at a hostel in Bradford while her mum looks after her young son.

She said: "I never thought it would turn out like this, I never thought I'd be the one in this position."

Julia is currently trying to find permanent accommodation with the help of homelessness charity Centrepoint.

