What it's like being young and homeless in Yorkshire?
A young woman from Yorkshire says she has been struggling to find a job and a house for months.
Julia, 24, lives at a hostel in Bradford while her mum looks after her young son.
She said: "I never thought it would turn out like this, I never thought I'd be the one in this position."
Julia is currently trying to find permanent accommodation with the help of homelessness charity Centrepoint.
18 Mar 2020
