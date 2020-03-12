Abuse images found in police safe after 14 years

Video
Abuse images found in West Yorkshire Police safe after 14 years
Indecent images of children could not be used as evidence against a sex offender because they were in a police commissioner's safe, the BBC has found.
The images were stored on a hard drive belonging to the ex-Lord Mayor of Leeds Neil Taggart who was jailed in 2017.
They had been in a safe since 2003, but were not disclosed by the office of the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) until after Taggart pleaded guilty.
PCC Mark Burns-Williamson said until then he was unaware the images existed.
"There's been no intentional cover-up with this," he said, but he apologised for the "embarrassing" mistake.
