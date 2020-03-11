Video

A British student who was at university in northern Italy is now self-isolating in a caravan on her parents' drive after returning home to the UK.

University of York student Leah Scott had been teaching English abroad as part of her languages degree.

She decided to return home to Leeds as the situation in the coronavirus-hit country became more and more affected by the illness.

While admitting she could go a little "stir crazy" in the caravan, Miss Scott, 20, said she just wanted to keep others, including her parents, safe.

The Foreign Office is advising anyone who has arrived in the UK from Italy since Monday evening to self-isolate.