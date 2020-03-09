Dying cat needs loving home
RSPCA seeks happy home for Goldie in her final days

A foster home is needed for a cat who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Goldie has nose cancer and there is no veterinary treatment available,

Staff at the RSPCA in West Yorkshire say they hope someone will give her a happy home in which to spend her final days.

