Cocaine delivered in Leeds quicker than takeaway meal
A BBC investigation has found that drugs can be ordered and delivered in Leeds faster than a takeaway meal.
An undercover reporter was handed business cards by drug dealers and was able to use them to get cocaine and ecstasy delivered within minutes.
The charity Action on Addiction said the speed people can access illegal drugs is concerning and incredibly damaging.
18 Feb 2020
