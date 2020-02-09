Media player
Sowerby Bridge in Calderdale hit by Storm Ciara floods
Homes and businesses have been flooded in Sowerby Bridge in Calderdale, West Yorkshire.
Many other parts of West Yorkshire have also been flooded.
09 Feb 2020
