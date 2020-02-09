Media player
Parts of Yorkshire affected by flooding after Storm Ciara
Many parts of Yorkshire have been affected by flooding brought by Storm Ciara.
This petrol station forecourt at a West Yorkshire Co-op was underwater, along with many surrounding roads and properties.
