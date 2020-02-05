Video

A meteor has been filmed seemingly exploding above northern England.

Various footage, filmed by doorbell cameras and CCTV, shows a white light followed by what appears to be an explosion.

John Plane, professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Leeds, said: "The video shows a large meteoroid entering the atmosphere. The visible light trail probably starts around 90km above the ground.

"Assuming the meteoroid fell through the atmosphere at about 20 km s-1 (72,000 km per hour), it underwent explosive fragmentation around 60 km in altitude."