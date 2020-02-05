Video highlights 'toxic fumes' at a rail depot

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Film highlights 'toxic fumes' from trains at Leeds' rail depot
A union has released footage of "toxic" diesel fumes being emitted by a train as it pulls into Leeds' rail depot.
Unite claims the emissions could be linked to eight workers at the Neville Hill site being diagnosed with cancer.
In 2012, experts at The World Health Organisation (WHO) said exhaust fumes from diesel engines do cause cancer.
-
05 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-51390249/film-highlights-toxic-fumes-from-trains-at-leeds-rail-depotRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window